Zodwa Wabantu 'naked & unkept hair' fever hits Zimbabwe

Unlike the late King of Rock n' Roll, Elvis Presley, or the King of Pop Michael Jackson, with no music to her name, Zodwa Wabantu has found a following from impersonators and she will go head-to-head against them when she visits Bulawayo, Zimbabwe this weekend.

Club Connect has in the past hosted "Zodwa Nights," with the craze being so popular that skimpy clothes, unkempt natural hair and high heels can get a woman free entry into the club and even complementary drinks.

Last weekend Trinity Sibanda was crowned "Zodwa Twin" and when Zodwa descends on Bulawayo for a celebrity visit, the two will party together.

"I want to be an entertainer like her. She's made a career out of keeping it real. If I can do that too I will be happy," said Trinity, who walked away with R5 000 for her efforts.

But Zodwa should come prepared for more impersonations that could even better her own act.

"Zodwa is coming as a guest and not an entertainer but her popularity makes it sound otherwise. She will obviously dance and have her favourite drinks and even choose the woman who she feels would have done a great deal of copying her style," said the club's manager Zandile Moyo.

Zodwa confirmed her Bulawayo show while responding to a Twitter follower who said the visit would be a 'nude' bonanza.

She's made headlines over the past few months for her skimpy outfits as a resident entertainer at Eyadini Lounge in Umlazi, where she is a dancer. She has been outspoken about her lack of wearing no underwear and the criticism of this.

"Underwear makes me uncomfortable. I don’t feel sexy when I’m wearing panties. It’s a preference. And people should deal with it," she told Daily Sun.