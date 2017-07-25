Bonang is tired of people asking her to make up with Somizi
Like a pair of last year's shoes, Bonang is over talking about Somizi and how they should get back together.
The pair fell out in 2015 after Bonang apparently stopped talking to Somizi. Fans were heartbroken over the split and have often called on the pair to "kiss and make up".
Tired of all the questions about their friendship, Bonang took to Twitter on Sunday evening to respond to two fans' discussions on the topic by asking them to leave it alone.
😂 @somizi & @bonang_m must just kiss and maks up honestly 😂 .... #idolsSA— 💎D. (@Kgatliiii) July 23, 2017
Speaking to TshisaLIVE recently, Bonang said that she and Somizi were no longer friends.
"We are professionals. At the end of the day, we are in the same industry and we are often in the same spaces. The industry is so small and we know that we are going to bump into each other. We greet each other. We are very polite. I don't try to disrespect him but that is where it ends. We are not friends," she said.
This followed comments earlier given by Somizi to TshisaLIVE, saying that the pair were "not speaking".
