Bonang is tired of people asking her to make up with Somizi

Like a pair of last year's shoes, Bonang is over talking about Somizi and how they should get back together.

The pair fell out in 2015 after Bonang apparently stopped talking to Somizi. Fans were heartbroken over the split and have often called on the pair to "kiss and make up".

Tired of all the questions about their friendship, Bonang took to Twitter on Sunday evening to respond to two fans' discussions on the topic by asking them to leave it alone.