Florence Masebe won't be on Ring of Lies season 2

Veteran actress Florence Masebe has explained why she will not be joining the star-studded cast of Ring of Lies season two, despite having had one of the leading characters in the telenovela.

Florence, who played Masindi, mother to the show's lead character Neo (played by Mpho Sebeng), told TshisaLIVE that she decided to move on after failed contract negotiations.

"Yes, I can confirm that I will not be in season two of Ring of Lies. The contract negotiations didn't go well, so we decided to just leave it and move on," she said.

Although Florence was not willing to explain the reason behind the failure of their negotiations, there has been speculation that it may have been financial disagreements that caused the problems.

Mzansi Magic's publicist told TshisaLIVE that they could not divulge any information that has to do with contracts.

"Details around our actors’ contracts are confidential," they said.

The boxing-themed telenovela has announced some big names in the South African acting industry as part of the cast for the second season.

Anga Makubalo, Fulu Mugovhani, Mangaliso Ngema, Khanya Mkangisa and Thandy Matlaila are among the names mentioned as part of the cast.

Ring of Lies season two will be back on the small screen on Monday, July 31 at 7:00pm.