'I have always done my best for all my children,' says Kenny Kunene

Contrary to belief Kenny Kunene says giving all his children "the best" that he can has always been at the top of his priorities. This after the socialite and businessman faced backlash on social media for "lavishly" spending on his newborn son, Remo.

Kenny's 10-week-old son has his own Instagram account where he's always pictured with his impressive designer clothing and baby gear. From Gucci to Versace and Ralph Lauren, little Remo is one spoilt baby boy.

But not everyone was impressed with Kenny's 'excessive splurging'.

The former Sushi King hit back at the criticism saying that he did not care what people thought.

"People can think what they want, I'm not doing it for people," he said.

Kenny explained that after growing up in poverty it was always his goal to give his own children what he didn't have as a child.

"I had my children at different stages of my life. There are things that I wish I could give my other children, however I gave them the best I could afford at the time. Best is relative, and now I am better financially and therefor Remo has what he has," Kenny explained.

Kenny did not mince his words when he said he bought his baby a R80, 000 pram which was the only one in Mzansi.

"When Kim Kardashian and Kanye West spoil their children, no one criticises them for being extravagant so why is it extravagant when I am doing it?," he questioned.

Kenny said instead of criticising people should be motivated to give their children the best and show their children that there is a different life out there.