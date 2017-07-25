TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Date My Family's Romeo tries his luck on Take Me Out Mzansi

25 July 2017 - 08:22 By TshisaLIVE
Romeo returned to screens on Monday evening.
Bachelor Romeo is still looking for love (and reality show) fame, this time making an appearance on Vuvu Amp's popular reality show Take Me Out Mzansi.

Fans of the show could hardly believe their eyes when they saw the former Vuzu Rich Kids and Date My Family contestant pop up on Take Me Out Mzansi on Monday night.

They took to Twitter to share their surprise.

But all of that was quickly forgotten when one of the bachelorettes decided to seduce him with a sexy twerk.

In the end, it wasn't enough to score her a date with Romeo. Luckily, fans offered to help her get over the loss.

