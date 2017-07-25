IN MEMES: Date My Family's Romeo tries his luck on Take Me Out Mzansi
Bachelor Romeo is still looking for love (and reality show) fame, this time making an appearance on Vuvu Amp's popular reality show Take Me Out Mzansi.
Fans of the show could hardly believe their eyes when they saw the former Vuzu Rich Kids and Date My Family contestant pop up on Take Me Out Mzansi on Monday night.
They took to Twitter to share their surprise.
Ah this guy was on #DateMyFamily— ḥm.f Ỉmn-ḥtp kȝ km.t (@MajestyKagiso) July 24, 2017
Obatla love on TV strong moes 😂 #TakeMeOutMzansi
Ladies Tsweeng Tsweeng him pic.twitter.com/6IIqxeqxRx
Romeo kinda looks familiar though... 😕🤔#TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/PlBighAdxS— Lebo... (@Lebo_070) July 24, 2017
#TakeMeOutMzansi this Romeo guy has been on date my family then Rich kids now take me out 😩😩😩— Mampho Gift (@gift_mampho) July 24, 2017
#TakeMeOutMzansi no but this guy looks like he was on Date My Family pic.twitter.com/eF2Z0brOLN— Mfundo Mabaso (@Digital_Mfundo) July 24, 2017
Isn't this the dude that drinks amasi from the carton on Rich Kids? #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/8kvhfaKJrn— Shadi 🌈 (@S_Fluxx) July 24, 2017
I'm so sick of this Romeo kid! Date My Life - uyena, Rich Kids - uyena, and now #TakeMeOutMzansi 🤢— Nqobile Mngomezulu (@Nqomngomz) July 24, 2017
But all of that was quickly forgotten when one of the bachelorettes decided to seduce him with a sexy twerk.
Lebz's walk fam was so intense! I couldn't 😂 #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/6TdgrnPQq6— Simphiwe Kubheka (@SHE_IS_KHATHIDE) July 24, 2017
#these girls are too thirsty doe #TakeMeOutMzansi pic.twitter.com/8rbt1F9chi— Manase Troy Maguga (@TroyManase) July 24, 2017
In the end, it wasn't enough to score her a date with Romeo. Luckily, fans offered to help her get over the loss.
Lebz I m available mami @vuzutv #TakeMeOutMzansi— Filthylikeklaus 👹 (@nigelStingray14) July 24, 2017
