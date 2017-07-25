Phat Joe leaves ANOTHER show

TshisaLIVE

25 July 2017
Phat Joe has left RGB.
Image: Supplied

Three weeks after leaving his drive time radio show on East Coast Radio, Phat Joe has stepped down as host of SABC 1 entertainment show The Real Goboza after seven years on the show.

SABC spokesperson Zandile Nkonyeni confirmed Phat Joe's departure to TshisaLIVE and said it was a mutual decision.

"It was a mutual agreement between us and Joe. He expressed that he would like to leave to pursue other ventures and we honoured his decision. We wish him all the best with his future endeavours and hope to work with him in the future," Zandile said.

Joe was not immediately available for comment but said in a statement that he was grateful to fans for their support during his time on the show. 

"Thank you to all the fans for the opportunity. I had a lot of fun. Most importantly thank you to the entire RGB team. I will see you all in the near future. Watch this space,” Joe said.

The channel said that Sinazo Yolwa will take over the show with comedian Donovan Goliath stepping in as a guest present until a replacement is announced.

"We will announce Joe's replacement in due time," Zandile said. 

Joe recently joined Vuzu Amp's dating game show Take Me Out Mzansi as host. 

