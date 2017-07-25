When I pee, I pee like a woman, says Caster Semenya

It's been eight years since Caster Semenya was subjected to gender verification tests that made international headlines, but for the athlete the pain and humiliation is etched in her memory.

In a rare interview about the topic, Caster described what it felt like to have her entire existence questioned.

Speaking to Dr Ali Bacher on SuperSport, the renowned runner said it felt like the entire world had seen her stripped naked.

"I don't understand when you say I have an advantage because I am a woman. When I pee, I pee like a woman. I don't understand when you say I am a man or I have a deep voice," she said.

Caster explained that the entire process left her confused, but she didn't let it overpower her inner-strength.

She said that she was dumbfounded by claims that she changed her gender when she was younger.

"How the hell can you change gender in the rural areas? I am a woman. We don't have good doctors, we are not rich to do such procedures," Caster said.

In 2009 Caster's fledgling career was rocked after competitors raised concerns over whether she was eligible to compete as a female. The International Association of Athletics Federations (IAAF) confirmed at the time that Caster had undergone a gender verification process. Caster has since been allowed to compete again and it is believed that she had to undergo hormonal therapy to suppress the high levels of testosterone in her body.