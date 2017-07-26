Iko Mash's 'colourful' personality to be reflected in memorial

Iko Mash's friends, family and industry colleagues are expected to gather at Bassline in Newtown on Thursday to pay tribute to her in a manner that reflects the charismatic person she was.

The makeup artist and celebrity stylist died last Friday after a battle with cancer.

Iko's close friend and actress, Manaka Ranaka told Sowetan that it was heartwarming to witness how people rallied together to organise the memorial.

"It has been beautiful for everybody involved. People just came together to help in arranging everything," she said.

Manaka said that the memorial service will be a reflection of Iko's colourful personality and the way she lived her life.

Iko was not only a well-known socialite but was also a proud voice for the LBGTI community, and often shared her own challenges of being gay.

"I always felt like a girl. When my aunt died my cousins wanted nothing to do with me. They kicked me out the house."

Iko's funeral service will take place this Saturday at a venue that is yet to be announced.