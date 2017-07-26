TshisaLIVE

Iko Mash's 'colourful' personality to be reflected in memorial

26 July 2017 - 09:39 By TshisaLIVE
A memorial service for Iko Mash will take place on Thursday.
A memorial service for Iko Mash will take place on Thursday.
Image: Supplied

Iko Mash's friends, family and industry colleagues are expected to gather at Bassline in Newtown on Thursday to pay tribute to her in a manner that reflects the charismatic person she was. 

The makeup artist and celebrity stylist died last Friday after a battle with cancer. 

Iko's close friend and actress, Manaka Ranaka told  Sowetan that it was heartwarming to witness how people rallied together to organise the memorial. 

"It has been beautiful for everybody involved. People just came together to help in arranging everything," she said. 

Manaka said that the memorial service will be a reflection of Iko's colourful personality and the way she lived her life. 

Iko was not only a well-known socialite but was also a proud voice for the LBGTI community, and often shared her own challenges of being gay. 

"I always felt like a girl. When my aunt died my cousins wanted nothing to do with me. They kicked me out the house."

Iko's funeral service will take place this Saturday at a venue that is yet to be announced. 

Iko Mash was confident she'd beat cancer

Those close to socialite and make-up artist Iko Mash have described how she was determined to beat cancer, despite being in "excruciating pain" after ...
TshisaLIVE
2 days ago

'She lived unapologetically' - Tributes pour in for Iko Mash

News of the death of celebrity stylist and actor Iko Mash spread rapidly on Friday afternoon. Social media saw an overflow of tributes in honour of ...
TshisaLIVE
4 days ago

Celebrity stylist Iko Mash has died

Actress, celebrity stylist and makeup artist Iko Mash has died after a battle with cancer, it has been reported on Friday.
TshisaLIVE
5 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai go to war in explosive Twitter feud TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Sister Bettina audition on Idols TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
The dummies’ guide to bitcoin

Related articles

  1. Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now TshisaLIVE
  2. Big move! Nakhane Touré opens for Erasure in Berlin TshisaLIVE
  3. Here's how fame changed Babes Wodumo's life TshisaLIVE
  4. Phat Joe leaves ANOTHER show TshisaLIVE
  5. When I pee, I pee like a woman, says Caster Semenya TshisaLIVE
X