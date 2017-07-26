TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds

26 July 2017 - 15:27 By TshisaLIVE
Singer Lloyd Cele has set Twitter alight with his new hairstyle
Image: Via Instagram

Twitter wasted no time in zoning in on Lloyd Cele's new bold hairstyle, which soon became one of the most talked about topics on the platform.

The singer is "rocking" a fire-red, mohawk-looking "new hair don't care" hairstyle that has left Twitter is stitches.

Lloyd revealed the hairstyle on his social media accompanied by a motivational message about "stepping out of your comfort zone".

Everyone knows that there's no chill in Mzansi and before Lloyd had time to blink his new hair-do was the subject of countless of memes. 

Here are some of the reactions:

