IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds
Twitter wasted no time in zoning in on Lloyd Cele's new bold hairstyle, which soon became one of the most talked about topics on the platform.
The singer is "rocking" a fire-red, mohawk-looking "new hair don't care" hairstyle that has left Twitter is stitches.
Lloyd revealed the hairstyle on his social media accompanied by a motivational message about "stepping out of your comfort zone".
Everyone knows that there's no chill in Mzansi and before Lloyd had time to blink his new hair-do was the subject of countless of memes.
Here are some of the reactions:
Lloyd Cele legit looks like Johnny Bravo😂 pic.twitter.com/uixvsuUyuN— The Instigator (@AmBlujay) July 26, 2017
U were warned Lloyd Cele-— The New Brian (@NewBrianTC) July 26, 2017
Dont👏smoke👏that👏 ShopRite 👏checkers👏 pic.twitter.com/lvTvsxpjWv
Lloyd Cele outchea transformed to a SUPER SAIYAN!! pic.twitter.com/514s1ZcgrC— Just Sayin' (@ThaboMaru) July 26, 2017
Aikhona! Lloyd Cele is spending waaaaay too much time around white people pic.twitter.com/enbCbtTnSa— M O L E B O H E N G® (@Simply_Lebo_) July 26, 2017
Lloyd Cele looks like a Kool Keith album cover with that Black Elvis hairstyle. pic.twitter.com/xikzhbbk5h— Jabulani (@papa_action) July 24, 2017
And then Lloyd Cele decided to look like he's on fire pic.twitter.com/M5sKCMv2sp— Boh King Jnr (@Boh_Mbele) July 26, 2017
Lloyd Cele's barber is out there looking at us going wild about his inventory pic.twitter.com/z31AydhW6U— Tealmooss (@Tealmooss) July 26, 2017
Barber: What can I do for you today?— Qhagaros (@ClixWell) July 24, 2017
Lloyd Cele: I'm looking for something that says "All lives matter.."
Barber: Say no more. pic.twitter.com/K9TUfg1rJR
And then there was Lloyd Cele... pic.twitter.com/kIAaiwDXDj— Dr. Rocky Sididzha (@rocsid808) July 26, 2017
Lloyd cele 😂😂😂😂— Matiba Mapatha (@Shaunmapatha) July 26, 2017
What's going on my G?? pic.twitter.com/90mdhZYCnP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP