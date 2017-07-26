Isithembiso actress won't let trolls make her doubt her talent

Before Isithembiso actress Farieda Metsileng made it to the small screen on the Mzansi Magic drama, she posted hilarious skits of herself on YouTube, and now she constantly has to defend her acting skills to social media trolls.

The actress told TshisaLIVE how being told she's only good for YouTube has hurt her, but has left her with a higher desire to cement her name as an actress.

"The other day I went through social media and saw the most terrible comments about my acting and my videos. Someone said, 'this girl should have just stuck to her Guarana videos, she's not an actress.' I was hurt when I saw them but then I realised that I have used comedy to make myself known, so surely I can use it to shield myself as well."

Farieda explained that she always knew she wanted to be a storyteller, whether through skits or acting. She said that her videos helped her gain the confidence she needed to do audition.

She bagged the role of Kandy, a varsity student with a good heart, who is demure and conservative. Kandy, just like her, easily makes friends and is "everyone’s best friend."

"I auditioned and I got a call the following Thursday. When I left, I though that was one of the worst auditions I ever did. I was so excited when I got the role and I know it's also a chance to prove myself worthy of the 'actress' title," she said.

The actress said that working on the Mzansi Magic drama has been a dream for her. She added that she is star struck all the time but is grateful for the "amazing cast and crew" that are always wiling to develop her skills.

Farieda's videos went viral on social media and video sharing sites. She quickly became known as the "Guarana girl" and people found her commentary quite funny.

