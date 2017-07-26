MASSIVE! Black Coffee gets his own Beats 1 radio show

Local DJ Black Coffee has followed in the footsteps of music icons like Drake, Dr Dre and Pharrell Williams by scoring his own radio show on Apple's Beats 1 radio station.

Speaking to Tonight, Black Coffee revealed that the radio station will be proudly South African.

“The first thing you think is that you’re going to only hear house music or South African music on my show, but what we’re trying to do is to really expose people to me. As in, what do I love as this is my show? What inspires me musically? So it’s different sides and genres.” Black Coffee explained.

Listeners to the show, which debuts this week, can expect to hear Black Coffee open up about his relationship with US stars Diddy and Swizz Beatz. It will also feature never before heard collaborations, including one with Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.

Black Coffee was featured on Drake's Beats 1 radio show in 2015, when the Canadian rapper used a club mix of Black Coffee's Superman on his debut show.

Local musicians including DJ Vigilant took to social media shortly after the announcement to congratulate Black Coffee on his achievement.