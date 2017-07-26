TshisaLIVE

MASSIVE! Black Coffee gets his own Beats 1 radio show

26 July 2017 - 11:51 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee has joined Apple's Beats 1 radio station.
Black Coffee has joined Apple's Beats 1 radio station.
Image: Via Black Coffee's Instagram

Local DJ Black Coffee has followed in the footsteps of music icons like Drake, Dr Dre and Pharrell Williams by scoring his own radio show on Apple's Beats 1 radio station.

Speaking to Tonight, Black Coffee revealed that the radio station will be proudly South African.

“The first thing you think is that you’re going to only hear house music or South African music on my show, but what we’re trying to do is to really expose people to me. As in, what do I love as this is my show? What inspires me musically? So it’s different sides and genres.” Black Coffee explained.

Listeners to the show, which debuts this week, can expect to hear Black Coffee open up about his relationship with US stars Diddy and Swizz Beatz. It will also feature never before heard collaborations, including one with Nigerian rapper Burna Boy.

Black Coffee was featured on Drake's Beats 1 radio show in 2015, when the Canadian rapper used a club mix of Black Coffee's Superman on his debut show.

Local musicians including DJ Vigilant took to social media shortly after the announcement to congratulate Black Coffee on his achievement.

To: @realblackcoffee you continue to inspire us!!!

A post shared by 🇿🇦 DustDJ Power to the People (@djvigilantesa) on

Black Coffee's radio show comes as the DJ continues to light up Ibiza with his weekly residency at the prestigious Hï Ibiza nightclub.

Black Coffee's Beats 1 debuts airs on July 28 at 8pm SA time.

READ MORE:

'We left a mark in Hï Ibiza' - Black Motion reflect on their lit gig

Dynamic dance duo Black Motion have recently returned from Hï Ibiza where they have left a great impression and a yearning for more African acts ...
TshisaLIVE
4 hours ago

WATCH: Black Coffee wants to rehabilitate his arm

DJ Black Coffee has begun therapy to rehabilitate his left arm after 27 years since the accident that left his hand paralysed. Speaking to CNN ...
TshisaLIVE
14 days ago

DJ Black Coffee vying for a hat-trick at international DJ Awards

DJ Black Coffee is looking to continue his dominance at the prestigious International DJ Awards in Ibiza, after scoring a nomination for this year's ...
TshisaLIVE
21 days ago

Most read

  1. Julius Malema and Ntsiki Mazwai go to war in explosive Twitter feud TshisaLIVE
  2. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter applauds Sister Bettina audition on Idols TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#FeesMustFall leader loses lawyer due to 'political pressure'
The dummies’ guide to bitcoin

Related articles

  1. Timeline: Arthur and Cici's journey from then till now TshisaLIVE
  2. Trending SA mum on why Shaka Sisulu has left the show TshisaLIVE
  3. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  4. Somizi on new love: So far, so good TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
X