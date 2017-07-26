Sister Bethina hitmaker Mgarimbe is not done yet

Sister Bethina hitmaker Mgarimbe is working on new material and hopes to create more classics to follow in the "big" shoes of his 11-year-old song that's still trending in 2017.

Mgarimbe, real name Nkosinathi Mfeka whom the song has since overshadowed, told TshisaLIVE that he's trying to produce "classic" music worthy of the same acclaim.

"I still get booked to perform Sister Bethina. The love that people have for that song amazes me daily. And, I haven't given up on music. In fact, I have been working on new music and trying to create classics of Sister Bethina's caliber," he said.

Released back in 2006, Sister Bethina is still one of the biggest songs in South Africa to date. Despite the vulgar lyrics, the catchy tune that accompanied Mgarimbe's song has become synonymous with parties and having a good time.

Just last month, a social media challenge dubbed the #sisterbettinachallenge went viral. People posted videos of the most likely reactions they get when ever the song starts to play.

Mgarimbe laughed as he remembered the making of the song, adding that he never imagined it become a classic.

"It's funny when I remember how we recorded that song. DJ Jabzeen was working at club and I was still hustling for a record deal. I tagged along with him and at about 1 am, I was drunk in the DJ booth with him. He played the beat and gave me the mic. There was no inspired moment to think about lyrics or anything like that. I just told a story of what I was seeing and feeling," he said.

The musician said over the years people had suggested he remix the song, but he is convinced it's a classic case of "don't mess with a winning recipe".

He also revealed that he hoped to release his new album before the year ends and that his single with rapper Cassper Nyovest called Gologo No Beer had gotten a great reception.

"If everything goes according to plan, SA will have new music from me before the end of the year. But people must not worry, Sister Bethina will be a bonus track on the album," he said.