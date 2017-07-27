TshisaLIVE

3 touching moments from Iko Mash's memorial service

27 July 2017 - 16:29 By TshisaLIVE
Iko Mash's life was celebrated at the memorial service on Thursday afternoon
Image: Supplied

Celebrity stylist Iko Mash was celebrated on Thursday afternoon, when friends and family gathered at Bassline, Newtown for a memorial service in her honour. 

The 'colourful' personality as many called her was remembered by many industry faces, who came forward to share their experiences with her. A dear friend to Iko, actress Manaka Ranaka was applauded for having taken care of Iko in her last days.

People that worked with Iko took turns to share their stories of the makeup artist who many remembered for transforming ducks into beautiful swans.

Iko died last Friday after a battle with cancer.

Here are some of the touching moments:

A candle lit moment of silence for Iko.

A touching tribute for Iko. 

"Your life was a blessing. Your memory a treasure. Death leaves a heartache no one can heal. Love leaves a memory no one can steal," it read.

The acknowledging of the voice that Iko was for the LGBTI community.

