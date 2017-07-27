TshisaLIVE

Date My Family's Pretty and Precious try out for VJ search

27 July 2017 - 10:14 By TshisaLIVE
MTV VJ Search Pretty and Precious Zondo have both appeared on popular Mzansi Magic show Date My Family.
MTV VJ Search Pretty and Precious Zondo have both appeared on popular Mzansi Magic show Date My Family.
Image: Via Facebook

As the search for the next superstar continues on the MTV Base VJ Search, Twitter recognised some familiar faces and were conflicted over previous Date My Family participants were trying out to be presenters.

Pretty and Precious Zondo appeared in the loved dating show last month, where Precious was a potential date for the bachelor Sibusiso Mkhwanazi.

The twins appeared to be outspoken and therefore Twitter was not totally surprised to see them on the VJ search. They concluded that the twins "really love TV".

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang is tired of people asking her to make up with Somizi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Thousands march for SA to cut ties with Israel
Makhosi Khoza: 'If I don't make it, Zuma must step down'

Related articles

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Babes Wodumo to critics: 'I know how to sing' TshisaLIVE
  3. Bongo Maffin 'in talks' to reunite TshisaLIVE
  4. Lloyd Cele gives zero f's about hair haters TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds TshisaLIVE
X