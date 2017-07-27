Date My Family's Pretty and Precious try out for VJ search
As the search for the next superstar continues on the MTV Base VJ Search, Twitter recognised some familiar faces and were conflicted over previous Date My Family participants were trying out to be presenters.
Pretty and Precious Zondo appeared in the loved dating show last month, where Precious was a potential date for the bachelor Sibusiso Mkhwanazi.
The twins appeared to be outspoken and therefore Twitter was not totally surprised to see them on the VJ search. They concluded that the twins "really love TV".
The twins from date my family guys! #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/oFlNqxJzHe— Bootyful (@Preshy_Presh) July 19, 2017
Lol hey aren't these the twins from #DateMyFamily???? #MTVBaseVJSearch— Yamkela Mzizi🌸 (@Yammie_Mzizi) July 19, 2017
#MTVBaseVJSearch— Nonke Mabizela (@nonkem) July 19, 2017
Pretty n precious from #DateMyFamily ... annoying AF pic.twitter.com/Fd3xNyw5Nf
Okay so with twins do they get to present together? If yes then mina ne twins lami silapho 🌚 #MTVBaseVJSearch pic.twitter.com/4tXjGpgJ72— Nosi (@Nosipho___) July 26, 2017
