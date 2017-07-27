Date My Family's Pretty and Precious try out for VJ search

As the search for the next superstar continues on the MTV Base VJ Search, Twitter recognised some familiar faces and were conflicted over previous Date My Family participants were trying out to be presenters.

Pretty and Precious Zondo appeared in the loved dating show last month, where Precious was a potential date for the bachelor Sibusiso Mkhwanazi.

The twins appeared to be outspoken and therefore Twitter was not totally surprised to see them on the VJ search. They concluded that the twins "really love TV".