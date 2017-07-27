Here's the reason Black Coffee & Riky Rick keep on pushing
World famous DJ Black Coffee and rapper Riky Rick have both worked hard to become household names and get respect in their fields. They shared pieces of their past that motivates them to strive for a better life.
In a moment of reflection, Riky shared that when he thought about the circumstances of his past, it motivated him to do even more. Bringing up a memory of having to use old newspapers as a substitute for toilet paper.
Remember using newspaper when there was no toilet paper at home?.. Days like that should make us work harder everyday. No slacking.— RIKY RICK (@rikyrickworld) July 26, 2017
Black Coffee said for him it was the bucket toilet system that fueled his drive to keep pushing.
For me it was a Bucket Toilet system.....hence I go in even harder!!!!— #PIECESOFME (@RealBlackCoffee) July 26, 2017
Their followers shared similar stories and applauded the artists for keeping it real.
At least you had newspapers😂my parents would tell me to use an imaginary toilet paper 😔— Grandmaster Savage (@GrandmasterSav1) July 26, 2017
We just ate porridge for Dinner😔— Her (@ThatBunny_Sthe) July 26, 2017
Such night's make me work even harder , kuzolunga
