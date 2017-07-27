TshisaLIVE

Here's the reason Black Coffee & Riky Rick keep on pushing

27 July 2017 - 11:24 By TshisaLIVE
DJ Black Coffee and rapper Riky Rick's past struggles push them to do better
World famous DJ Black Coffee and rapper Riky Rick have both worked hard to become household names and get respect in their fields. They shared pieces of their past that motivates them to strive for a better life.

In a moment of reflection, Riky shared that when he thought about the circumstances of his past, it motivated him to do even more. Bringing up a memory of having to use old newspapers as a substitute for toilet paper.

Black Coffee said for him it was the bucket toilet system that fueled his drive to keep pushing.

Their followers shared similar stories and applauded the artists for keeping it real.

