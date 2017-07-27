IN MEMES: Twitter takes aim Diski Diva’s Sibongile for her English
What would an episode of Diski Divas be without Twitter dragging one of the girls for something or other? This week it was Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile who was the target of the jokes and memes.
Sibongile has become the one diva fans of the reality show love to hate and some Twitter users had a field day on Wednesday sharing hilarious comments about the star's English.
Sbongile is exposing herself and I don't even think she's aware! #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/KivIerOOH4— I am TBoss! (@Lonalodwa) July 26, 2017
#DiskiDivas sbongile should just not speak English, what is she saying pic.twitter.com/r20WdWboL7— lebocroc (@Lebocroc_1) July 26, 2017
English is not for everyone....Sbongile must just embrace her mother tongue, it is what it is.. #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/gkXCaAIHS8— Mandisa (@mandisa_nkosi) July 26, 2017
Sbongile should have attended an English class before #DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/frmeaf3b7y— Mandy_M (@mandymatsinhe) July 26, 2017
Sbongile after english.....#DiskiDivas pic.twitter.com/gzpMrjv0Vq— Kgomotso (@MotsowMokoena) July 26, 2017
#DiskiDivas "on the office"? 😂😂😂 shuu Sbongile but I never have ever expected her to speak proper engrish pic.twitter.com/wpL4UL640G— TRANQUIL (@Lee_Mart27) July 26, 2017
While Twitter took aim at her, some fans defended Sibongile, suggesting that English was not the only sign of intelligence.
#DiskiDivas I don't understand why we laughing at Sbongile. She is Zulu and she doesn't owe anyone good English. Free your mind. pic.twitter.com/XoQMOCuZFf— Boniswa (@Mira_b01) July 26, 2017
#DiskiDivas— Moloko (@TshepoMoloko_) July 26, 2017
Also, Basetsana should tell these ladies that English isn't a must. Coz kuRough, kuya nyiwa... and the twang ain't happening. 😶💀
