IN MEMES: Twitter takes aim Diski Diva’s Sibongile for her English

What would an episode of Diski Divas be without Twitter dragging one of the girls for something or other? This week it was Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile who was the target of the jokes and memes.

Sibongile has become the one diva fans of the reality show love to hate and some Twitter users had a field day on Wednesday sharing hilarious comments about the star's English.