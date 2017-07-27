TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter takes aim Diski Diva’s Sibongile for her English

27 July 2017
Sibongile has been criticised for her english.
Image: Via Sibongile Masuku's Instagram

What would an episode of Diski Divas be without Twitter dragging one of the girls for something or other? This week it was Bloemfontein Celtic player Khethokwakhe Masuku's wife, Sibongile who was the target of the jokes and memes.

Sibongile has become the one diva fans of the reality show love to hate and some Twitter users had a field day on Wednesday sharing hilarious comments about the star's English. 

While Twitter took aim at her, some fans defended Sibongile, suggesting that English was not the only sign of intelligence.

