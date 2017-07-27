TshisaLIVE

Lloyd Cele gives zero f's about hair haters

27 July 2017 - 06:27 By TshisaLIVE
Lloyd Cele is living his best life
Image: via Lloyd Cele Instagram

While Twitter was in a complete meltdown over singer Lloyd Cele's new hair, the musician wasn't fussed. Like, not at all.

He sat down, chilled, and showed off his skills with a yukelele.

Twitter didn't care though. Lloyd was living his best life and so was Twitter, throwing canon balls of flames to the former Idols SA contestant.

 

