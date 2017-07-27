Lloyd Cele gives zero f's about hair haters
27 July 2017 - 06:27
While Twitter was in a complete meltdown over singer Lloyd Cele's new hair, the musician wasn't fussed. Like, not at all.
He sat down, chilled, and showed off his skills with a yukelele.
Twitter didn't care though. Lloyd was living his best life and so was Twitter, throwing canon balls of flames to the former Idols SA contestant.
Police looking for Lloyd Cele's barber sent by yours truly the honourable minister. pic.twitter.com/Jhf3jKTkJs— Thovhedzo Nengudza (@Thobe086) July 26, 2017
How Lloyd Cele see himself in a mirror vs how we see him pic.twitter.com/Wbg79KRF7D— Dzaddy_mO® (@mO_Moremi) July 26, 2017
Lloyd Cele's hair tho..like urelaxse leni? who must curl his hair every morning? like I have so many questions pic.twitter.com/ChFd5KyqFr— ♡Phumzile Mnyakeni♡ (@pam_iamzile) July 27, 2017
