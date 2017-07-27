‘Think before you answer’- Fans give Cassper advice on Charlamagne gig

It's only weeks until Cassper takes to the hot seat on US radio star Charlamagne tha God's super popular radio show, and fans are rushing to give Cassper advice on how to not repeat the "disaster" he suffered while on Sway Calloway's show last year.

Cassper, who was criticised by followers and even fellow muso Ntsiki Mazwai for "wanting to be American" after his appearance on Sway in the Morning in June last year, confirmed this week that he will sit down with Charlamagne when he visits America in August.

"Breakfast Club interview confirmed by the way. Look out (for it). Shout out to Charlamagne for putting African Hip Hop on the Map. Flying the flag," Cassper tweeted on Wednesday.

Fans were quick to congratulate Cassper with hilarious memes, but also offered him advice on how to handle the notoriously difficult radio host.