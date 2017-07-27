TshisaLIVE

WATCH: Babes Wodumo flaunts her saucy dance moves

27 July 2017 - 14:47 By TshisaLIVE
Babes Wodumo.
Babes Wodumo.
Image: Lesley Mofokeng/Sowetan.

It's no secret that Babes Wodumo is the queen of gqom music and has the dance moves to match the title. 

So when the Wololo hitmaker visited our offices recently we had to put her skills, confidence and ability to burn a hole in the floor to the test. 

And Babes nailed it. 

Dressed in a pair of teeny-tiny shorts, Babes brought her A-game. 

She broke it down to her latest track Umnganiwami  and had heads turning. 

Guys you may want to grab a glass of water because this is going to make you super thirsty!

Most read

  1. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  3. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: OPW's 'wedding of the year' gives fans chest pains TshisaLIVE
  5. Bonang is tired of people asking her to make up with Somizi TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

#GuptaEmails: Why you should care
WATCH: Police disrupt illegal mining operation.

Related articles

  1. The hardest part was the Afrikaans - Nicholas Nkuna joins 7de Laan TshisaLIVE
  2. ‘Think before you answer’- Fans give Cassper advice on Charlamagne gig TshisaLIVE
  3. Zoleka Mandela says Ma Winnie still won't read her book TshisaLIVE
  4. I had panic attacks and anxiety, says Sonia Sedibe on dark days TshisaLIVE
  5. Here's the reason Black Coffee & Riky Rick keep on pushing TshisaLIVE
X