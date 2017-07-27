WATCH: Babes Wodumo flaunts her saucy dance moves

It's no secret that Babes Wodumo is the queen of gqom music and has the dance moves to match the title.

So when the Wololo hitmaker visited our offices recently we had to put her skills, confidence and ability to burn a hole in the floor to the test.

And Babes nailed it.

Dressed in a pair of teeny-tiny shorts, Babes brought her A-game.

She broke it down to her latest track Umnganiwami and had heads turning.

Guys you may want to grab a glass of water because this is going to make you super thirsty!