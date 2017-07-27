Zoleka Mandela says Ma Winnie still won't read her book

Zoleka Mandela has revealed that although her grandmother Winnie Madikizela-Mandela wrote the foreword of her book, When Hope Whispers, she is yet to read the book because Zoleka's struggles pains her.

During a sit down interview with Bonnie Mbuli on Afternoon Express she explained that her grandmother wrote the foreword thinking the book was mostly about her battles with cancer.

"My grandmother is still unable to read my book. I think she battles with the fact that I went through so much. She always says to me, 'darling, I find it difficult to come to terms with the fact that you went through so much, with me there and still alive in this world... when I was supposed to be protecting you and loving you," she said.

Zoleka has openly shared her challenges with fans and in her book she opens up about her addiction to drugs and alcohol, the sexual abuse she endured, losing her children and her battle with cancer.

In her book, Zoleka also details her struggle and her relationships with the men she's encountered. But, she also talks about her mother and grandmother and how they are the pillars of her strength.

Zoleka said she believed Ma Winnie was unable to read the book because of her own struggles as well.

"I think what pains her is that she went through so much in her life, her daughter - my mother - also went through so much and now her granddaughter. So it's hard for her and for my mother because in some way they feel like they have failed me," she said.

Watch the rest of the interview here: