Everything you need to know about AKA and Anatii's #BCWYWF
Following in the footsteps of Jay Z and Kanye West, local musos AKA and Anatii on Friday released a collaborative album, called Be Careful What You Wish For, that promises to disturb the streets and have us dancing away the winter blues.
The album promises to be one of the biggest projects dropped this year, so you better know the deets before you start talking to your friends about it. Luckily, we got your back!
Here's everything you need to know about the album.
We've been waiting!
Fans have been waiting for the album since it was first teased by the duo in January.
AKA later confirmed the pair were working together and said that fans could expect the album later in the year. As fans grew more and more anxious about its release, the pair announced a release date of July 14, but ended up dropping it today.
Fans think it's a smash
The album immediately topped the local Twitter trends list as fans praised it using hilarious jokes and memes.
"Momma used to tell me to take my feet off the couch, now they treat me like the man of the house" #BCWYWF 🔥 pic.twitter.com/ei2OYmpupv— Tiisetso (@TCNationwide) July 27, 2017
They said "Be Careful What You Wish For" but we didn't listen.Look what happened later.🔥🔥🔥 😰😲— |NE|O|Z|A| (@edisonneoza) July 27, 2017
Thank you for good music guys. 👌 #BCWYWF pic.twitter.com/AX6J86Xkp1
BRYANSTON DRIVE @akaworldwide @ANATII— NdzovukaEmini#ALLYZ (@Team_Allyz) July 28, 2017
& Thank you to everyone involved kule Album#BCWYWF pic.twitter.com/azsodJRIv8
#BCWYWF knocking songs off the charts pic.twitter.com/tRxh1MVLLK— Purple 💜 (@PurplePoise1) July 28, 2017
I've just realised that all the songs on #BCWYWF are actual chart toppers😥😥😭😭🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/HTfkKZXcOl— ATLE💣 (@Reatlega) July 28, 2017
US radio star Ebro Daden is a massive fan of the track
The radio DJ is seen by many as an authority on global hip-hop and has not been shy to punt AKA and Anatii. Only days after calling the duo one of the most exciting acts in the world right now, Ebro debuted the album on his Apple Beats 1 radio show.
Take a listen to Ebro talking about the album here:
What does it sound like?
The album has been compared to Chance The Rapper's Coloring Book because of its gospel-infused sound. The album is filled with references to God and Christianity such as “Psalm.1000,” “Angelz” and “Jesus Plug.” AKA told Ebro that it was something that was not originally planned.
"While we were working on the album we realised that there was an element of spirituality. I think in a way God is just trying to tell us something,” he said.
There are also two tracks on the album, Don't Forget to Pray and Angelz, where Anatii raps in Xhosa.
It only has ten tracks
Here's a peek at the tracklist.
Bryanston Drive10 FingersPsalm. 1000How You Like Me NowCamps Bay 3Holy MountainDon't Forget To PrayAngelzJesus PlugThe Saga
Why they worked together after falling out
Once the best of friends, the pair fell out in 2015 when AKA accused Anatii of charging him R80,000 for a beat. What followed was all kinds of pettiness, from Anatii replacing AKA with the rapper's biggest rival and even blurring AKA's face out of artwork they had shot together.
Speaking on Beat 1 radio, AKA said they both came to a realisation that the beef was dumb and they needed to work together.
“It’s important that we as African artists stick together. There’s so much beef, so much egos, you know it’s hip-hop at the end of the day, and everybody wants to be the best. I just got a point in my life where I became a father, I started growing up a little bit more. It just reached a point where i saw him in the lobby at the BETs and thought why are we still doing this. Let’s get home and give the fans what they want,” AKA said.
Where you can get it?
On Apple Music here.
