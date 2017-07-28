Everything you need to know about AKA and Anatii's #BCWYWF

Following in the footsteps of Jay Z and Kanye West, local musos AKA and Anatii on Friday released a collaborative album, called Be Careful What You Wish For, that promises to disturb the streets and have us dancing away the winter blues.

The album promises to be one of the biggest projects dropped this year, so you better know the deets before you start talking to your friends about it. Luckily, we got your back!

Here's everything you need to know about the album.

We've been waiting!

Fans have been waiting for the album since it was first teased by the duo in January.