TshisaLIVE

Everything you need to know about AKA and Anatii's #BCWYWF

28 July 2017 - 10:35 By Kyle Zeeman
AKA and Anatii have released a collaborative album.
AKA and Anatii have released a collaborative album.
Image: Via Aka's Instagram

Following in the footsteps of Jay Z and Kanye West, local musos AKA and Anatii on Friday released a collaborative album, called Be Careful What You Wish For, that promises to disturb the streets and have us dancing away the winter blues.

The album promises to be one of the biggest projects dropped this year, so you better know the deets before you start talking to your friends about it. Luckily, we got your back!

Here's everything you need to know about the album.

We've been waiting!

Fans have been waiting for the album since it was first teased by the duo in January.

AKA later confirmed the pair were working together and said that fans could expect the album later in the year. As fans grew more and more anxious about its release, the pair announced a release date of July 14, but ended up dropping it today. 

Fans think it's a smash

The album immediately topped the local Twitter trends list as fans praised it using hilarious jokes and memes.

US radio star Ebro Daden is a massive fan of the track

The radio DJ is seen by many as an authority on global hip-hop and has not been shy to punt AKA and Anatii. Only days after calling the duo one of the most exciting acts in the world right now, Ebro debuted the album on his Apple Beats 1 radio show.

Take a listen to Ebro talking about the album here: 

What does it sound like?

The album has been compared to Chance The Rapper's Coloring Book because of its gospel-infused sound. The album is filled with references to God and Christianity such as “Psalm.1000,” “Angelz” and “Jesus Plug.” AKA told Ebro that it was something that was not originally planned. 

"While we were working on the album we realised that there was an element of spirituality. I think in a way God is just trying to tell us something,” he said. 

There are also two tracks on the album, Don't Forget to Pray and Angelz, where Anatii raps in Xhosa.

It only has ten tracks

Here's a peek at the tracklist.

Bryanston Drive10 FingersPsalm. 1000How You Like Me NowCamps Bay 3Holy MountainDon't Forget To PrayAngelzJesus PlugThe Saga

Why they worked together after falling out

Once the best of friends, the pair fell out in 2015 when AKA accused Anatii of charging him R80,000 for a beat. What followed was all kinds of pettiness, from Anatii replacing AKA with the rapper's biggest rival and even blurring AKA's face out of artwork they had shot together.

Speaking on Beat 1 radio, AKA said they both came to a realisation that the beef was dumb and they needed to work together. 

“It’s important that we as African artists stick together. There’s so much beef, so much egos, you know it’s hip-hop at the end of the day, and everybody wants to be the best. I just got a point in my life where I became a father, I started growing up a little bit more. It just reached a point where i saw him in the lobby at the BETs and thought why are we still doing this. Let’s get home and give the fans what they want,” AKA said.

Where you can get it?

On Apple Music here.

Most read

  1. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  2. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  4. Lerato's money ‘problems’: I hate spending 10k on shoes or bags TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Dreamlike drone video shows whales swimming off Australian coast
#GuptaEmails: Why you should care

Related articles

  1. Sonia Sedibe on being single: 'I'm happy' TshisaLIVE
  2. I'll never be ashamed of being a child star, say Morena The Squire TshisaLIVE
  3. Cici reveals her current state of mind TshisaLIVE
  4. Lloyd Cele: My 'gold' hair was to inspire people to be brave TshisaLIVE
  5. Opinion: Mzwakhe Mbuli...'The people’s criminal'? TshisaLIVE
X