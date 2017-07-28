I'll never be ashamed of being a child star, say Morena The Squire

Former Craz-e presenter Morena 'The Squire' Sefatsa is not concerned about being labelled a child star and says that the negative stereotypes around the label are unnecessary.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE Morena said he was often stopped by fans who recognised him from his time on kid’s TV.

"They stop me and greet me like they know me, all because they used to come home from school each day and see me on TV. I became their friend and I was with them as they grew up. Why would I want to abandon that connection? It is not a bad thing. I would never be ashamed of being a child star," he said.

He said he had become more than just a kids presenter and was determined to take fans who grew up seeing him on screens along with him on his musical journey.

"It's a progression and my progression is now in music as much as it is in TV. I have worked hard on my music career, to show people that there is a different side of me," he added.

As a musician, Morena has become known as one of the most exciting dance artists in the country, known for his energetic live performances.

"I don't know what it is about the energy I feel on stage, but it is electric. Maybe it is because I really look forward to performing but I can't sit still like some dance music artists would. I like having fun on stage. Dance music is for dancing," he said.

Morena will release his second single off his upcoming album on Friday- an album that is already two years in the making.

"I have been working on the album slowly but as a creative it takes time. I don't want to rush it," he said.