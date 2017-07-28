IN MEMES: Twitter attacks 'SA justice system' after #CisheNgafa
Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Cishe Ngafa (I almost died) left Twitter in a state of distress as they watched a woman tell the story of how she survived being stabbed over 40 times.
The woman, named Mpho, shared her story in the documentary-reality show about how she was stabbed 43 times after being in alleged abusive relationship.
Twitter watched the episode and expressed their "disgust" at how much the justice system failed women on a daily basis. They were also in awe of the fact that Mpho had survived to tell the story of her ordeal.
See some of the memes Twitter used to express their feelings:
Our justice system keeps failing women what they know is the stupid 16 days of no violence against women and kids damnit 😫😭😫😭#CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/bg3Fjg8sFq— 💋Tebogo 🇿🇦 (@T36090) July 27, 2017
#CisheNgafa Guys like the one who stabbed Mpho 43 times, Oscar and Sandile, deserves to be given to the public to deal with them Accordingly pic.twitter.com/JT32iYRceu— Activist🔥 (@CudiWillow) July 27, 2017
Men are trash and the justice system in this country is s**t. I dare you to say something😏😟 #CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/m6h6na1zmO— Given (@Skhosana_G) July 27, 2017
#CisheNgafa What happened to Mpho makes my skin cringe, how can a person who claims to love her be so ruthless pic.twitter.com/M4Ng73iczY— Behpes (@issa_blackpearl) July 27, 2017
Eix Mpho's story touched me God bless her #CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/ncVGS9orvM— LandyKaVusy (@Landis78) July 27, 2017
God is really amazing, Mpho is blessed to live after being stabbed 43 times— Aunty~Tee👑❤ (@xoNYIKOxo) July 27, 2017
#CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/VDpIExuxab
#CisheNgafa guys please stop abusing women pic.twitter.com/jZIVspn8Ao— Activist🔥 (@CudiWillow) July 27, 2017
Mpho's strength despite being failed so many times #CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/eCbnmDijnT— #Blessed&Favoured 😇 (@BuhleNkonki) July 27, 2017
The minute I get out of hospital after surviving being stabbed 43 times #CisheNgafa pic.twitter.com/JEKyUZvfew— I Refuse To Adult (@Albatross_SA) July 27, 2017
