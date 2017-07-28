TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter attacks 'SA justice system' after #CisheNgafa

28 July 2017 - 11:40 By TshisaLIVE
Mpho shared her story on Cishe Ngafa
Image: Via Mzansi Magic

Mzansi Magic's latest reality show Cishe Ngafa (I almost died) left Twitter in a state of distress as they watched a woman tell the story of how she survived being stabbed over 40 times.  

The woman, named Mpho, shared her story in the documentary-reality show about how she was stabbed 43 times after being in alleged abusive relationship.

Twitter watched the episode and expressed their "disgust" at how much the justice system failed women on a daily basis. They were also in awe of the fact that Mpho had survived to tell the story of her ordeal.

See some of the memes Twitter used to express their feelings:

