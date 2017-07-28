TshisaLIVE

Pabi Moloi's totally honest post about being a mom

28 July 2017 - 13:14 By TshisaLIVE
Pabi is on an inspiring streak
Pabi is on an inspiring streak

Life is pretty damn difficult as it is, so imagine when you're responsible for a child. Pabi Moloi has garnered the applause from fellow moms after writing a really honest post about motherhood.

She said that post natural birth she still can't sit properly and has daily hip pain. Ouch! But despite this, Pabi is besotted with her little one.

"My body may never be the same again AND 👏🏾ITS👏🏾 ALL 👏🏾WORTH👏🏾 IT! Yesterday I had a conversation with a fellow #newmom and we both agreed that we now live a new normal. We will physically never be the same again and that is absolutely fine. WE MADE HUMANS!"

Continuing to spill her positive vibes, Pabi motivated moms have a tough time.

"To mom's having a tough time- you've got this, you're more powerful and capable than you think."

Halala!

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Trending SA mum on why Shaka Sisulu has left the show TshisaLIVE
  2. 'I'm not intimidated by a PhD' - Date My Family's Thabiso gets schooled! TshisaLIVE
  3. Pabi Moloi remains coy on pregnancy rumours TshisaLIVE
X