Pabi Moloi's totally honest post about being a mom

Life is pretty damn difficult as it is, so imagine when you're responsible for a child. Pabi Moloi has garnered the applause from fellow moms after writing a really honest post about motherhood.

She said that post natural birth she still can't sit properly and has daily hip pain. Ouch! But despite this, Pabi is besotted with her little one.

"My body may never be the same again AND 👏🏾ITS👏🏾 ALL 👏🏾WORTH👏🏾 IT! Yesterday I had a conversation with a fellow #newmom and we both agreed that we now live a new normal. We will physically never be the same again and that is absolutely fine. WE MADE HUMANS!"

Continuing to spill her positive vibes, Pabi motivated moms have a tough time.

"To mom's having a tough time- you've got this, you're more powerful and capable than you think."

Halala!