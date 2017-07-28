Vuyo Dabula reveals how he deals with all the attention

Actor Vuyo Dabula has opened up about having to introspect to avoid getting sucked into all the attention he received on a daily basis especially from female fans.

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk with Anele, the actor admitted one of the most dangerous things that could happen to a famous personality was too much attention and explained how how he had protected himself against it.

"Attention [is a distraction]. Obviously as an actor it's about the art and that is how you grow, you look at your craft and you grow but it comes with fame as well. All the voices that assign an image leave you affected. Then it gets to your focus then becomes a distraction," he said.

The actor said he was generally a very private person and did not like to being vulnerable but he has also had to accept that people, especially females gave him an overwhelming amount of attention.

However, Vuyo said being a 'poster guy' did not drive him.

"I am aware that I am somewhat a poster boy for a good looking man, but not to the extent that it is meant. It does not drive me, [that's not what I wake up to be]," he said.

Vuyo added that he worked hard to maintain his image and stay fit as an actor.

The actor is best know as Generations: The Legacy's Gadaffi but has acted in various productions such as Zone 14, Invictus, Small Town Called Descent and Finding Lenny.

Watch the rest of the interview here: