TshisaLIVE

Vuyo Dabula reveals how he deals with all the attention

28 July 2017 - 12:25 By TshisaLIVE
Actor Vuyo Dabula has spoken out about how dangerous
Actor Vuyo Dabula has spoken out about how dangerous "attention" can be to an actor's art.
Image: Vuyo Dabula via Instagram

Actor Vuyo Dabula has opened up about having to introspect to avoid getting sucked into all the attention he received on a daily basis especially from female fans.

Speaking to Anele on Real Talk with Anele, the actor admitted one of the most dangerous things that could happen to a famous personality was too much attention and explained how how he had protected himself against it.  

"Attention [is a distraction]. Obviously as an actor it's about the art and that is how you grow, you look at your craft and you grow but it comes with fame as well. All the voices that assign an image leave you affected. Then it gets to your focus then becomes a distraction," he said.

The actor said he was generally a very private person and did not like to being vulnerable but he has also had to accept that people, especially females gave him an overwhelming amount of attention.

However, Vuyo said being a 'poster guy' did not drive him. 

"I am aware that I am somewhat a poster boy for a good looking man, but not to the extent that it is meant. It does not drive me, [that's not what I wake up to be]," he said.

Vuyo added that he worked hard to maintain his image and stay fit as an actor.  

The actor is best know as Generations: The Legacy's Gadaffi but has acted in various productions such as Zone 14, Invictus, Small Town Called Descent and Finding Lenny.

Watch the rest of the interview here:

Most read

  1. Pearl Thusi and Robert Marawa in 'turmoil' TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. Stop asking me why I am so light, says Pearl Thusi TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: The Queen’s Jerry Maake death devastates Twitter TshisaLIVE
  5. IN MEMES: Twitter rips Lloyd Cele's 'fire' hairstyle to shreds TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

WATCH: Hidden VAULTS in TABLE MOUNTAIN! As part of the series on the CAPE TOWN ...
CCTV footage of armed robbery in Krugersdorp

Related articles

  1. Sonia Sedibe on being single: 'I'm happy' TshisaLIVE
  2. Cici reveals her current state of mind TshisaLIVE
  3. I'll never be ashamed of being a child star, say Morena The Squire TshisaLIVE
  4. Opinion: Mzwakhe Mbuli...'The people’s criminal'? TshisaLIVE
  5. 3 touching moments from Iko Mash's memorial service TshisaLIVE
X