Get ready - Lloyd Cele's hair is gonna get lighter

29 July 2017 - 10:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lloyd Cele is ready for more change
Image: via Lloyd Cele Instagram

After a week of hair hate, musician Lloyd Cele has remained steadfast and won't be backing down because of the criticism.

"The hate doesn't bother me.  People can say all they want. It doesn't affect me," he told TshisaLIVE.

Lloyd, who said he has his hair done on a weekly basis, will be braving another new look soon.

"I actually want to go lighter. But it has to be a gradual process because it can be damaging. I'm working my way up to it," he told us.

Lloyd said he made the decision to change his hair because it makes him happy.

"I did it to inspire people. Many people are too scared to do things because they fear what others will think. I hope that this will motivate people to do what makes them happy without worrying about others."

Well, we can't wait to see the results.

