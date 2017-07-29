Lloyd Cele's newborn doing well after health scare
Lloyd Cele's newborn baby, Kingsley is doing well after spending a few days in ICU.
Taking to social media the singer said that his son had water in his lungs and struggled to breathe on his own.
"He pulled through and got better by the grace of God," Lloyd said.
He also shared a video of his little man squeezing his finger while in an incubator, which was a touching moment for him.
"On this video, minutes after he was born,he grabbed my finger tight! I told him he would be ok, his gonna be fine. I knew this because I had faith in my God and that He won't fail him or us... This was a precious moment that I will treasure forever. Our first bond and connection," he said.
Little Kingsley is doing much better and is home with his family.
