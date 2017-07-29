TshisaLIVE

Sade: In London and in-love

29 July 2017 - 10:00
Love wins for Sade
Image: via Sade Instagram

When Sade Giliberti announced that she was leaving South Africa to live in London a few years back, we couldn't control our ugly cry.

As we had to deal with the painful loss of dealing with losing one of our faves we were thankful for Instagram. That way, we could keep up with Sade and her adventures.

She's found love and has often posted pictures of herself with her gal. In a recent snap she was asked whether wedding bells were on the cards and Sade didn't shut it down.

"Not just yet. You know it will be tropical," she said.

Crazy little thing called love ❤️

A post shared by Sade Giliberti (@onesadie) on

