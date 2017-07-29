Sade: In London and in-love

When Sade Giliberti announced that she was leaving South Africa to live in London a few years back, we couldn't control our ugly cry.

As we had to deal with the painful loss of dealing with losing one of our faves we were thankful for Instagram. That way, we could keep up with Sade and her adventures.

She's found love and has often posted pictures of herself with her gal. In a recent snap she was asked whether wedding bells were on the cards and Sade didn't shut it down.

"Not just yet. You know it will be tropical," she said.