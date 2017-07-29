The music is gone and it's all about the fame, says Zakes Bantwini

Music veteran Zakes Bantwini believes that local musicians have lost their drive to push their work forward both in SA and abroad because they are blinded by the trappings of fame.

"We are too content fighting each other and not exporting our creativity to other markets. I have tried to open opportunities for our artists and some have taken advantage of that but too many have not. We have the opportunity to launch a global star that is based in Africa but we need to work hard and not get distracted," Zakes told TshisaLIVE.

He said that recent controversy at music awards was a sign that something was wrong with the industry.

"Once popularity supersedes talent something scandalous is bound to happen. I feel like too many artists today are focused too much on popularity and not on the quality of music, like 'let's just go into studio tonight and release the song and we'll make sure it trends. We just need to get nominated and then we will definitely win an award'. The music is gone and it's all about the fame now. People are not making music but just being loud," he added.

Reflecting on his own battles with music awards, Zakes said that awards were not the true indicator of an artist's talent.

"Many people think that I have a SAMA. I don't have a SAMA. I have produced a lot of very big songs but I never won a SAMA. I am not bitter about it but I feel like it would be nice to get some acknowledgement. I always say that when the SAMAs look at my album they say to themselves, 'We perhaps did the event wrong'. They missed an opportunity to award the right artist the prize he deserved,” Zakes said.