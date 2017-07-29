WATCH: A Sotho version of Nasty C's Hell Naw

But South African's are so extra!

Mabala Noise head Reggie Nkabinde posted a hilarious video of a man signing Nasty C's hit song, Hell Naw, in Sotho.

The man in the video is wearing a traditional Sotho blanket and the song has been adapted.

"I walking in the night and I got stopped by the police. And then they searched me and slapped me," he raps.

Don't take our word for it, watch it yourself.