WATCH: A Sotho version of Nasty C's Hell Naw

29 July 2017 - 08:00 By TshisaLIVE
A Sotho version of Nasty C's hit song has gone viral
But South African's are so extra!

Mabala Noise head Reggie Nkabinde posted a hilarious video of a man signing Nasty C's hit song, Hell Naw, in Sotho.

The man in the video is wearing a traditional Sotho blanket and the song has been adapted.

"I walking in the night and I got stopped by the police. And then they searched me and slapped me," he raps.

Don't take our word for it, watch it yourself.

😂😂😂😂😂😂 hell Naw song in sotho @nasty_csa

A post shared by Govner Reggie 🇿🇦 (@govner_reggie) on

