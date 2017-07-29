WATCH: A Sotho version of Nasty C's Hell Naw
29 July 2017 - 08:00
But South African's are so extra!
Mabala Noise head Reggie Nkabinde posted a hilarious video of a man signing Nasty C's hit song, Hell Naw, in Sotho.
The man in the video is wearing a traditional Sotho blanket and the song has been adapted.
"I walking in the night and I got stopped by the police. And then they searched me and slapped me," he raps.
Don't take our word for it, watch it yourself.
Website launch special All Sunday Times articles
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP