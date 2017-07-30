TshisaLIVE

Lesley Musina on Jub Jub: We could take a chapter from his experience

30 July 2017 - 16:00 By TshisaLIVE
Lesley had kind things to say about Jub Jub
Image: Via Lesley Musina Instagram

Lesley Musina had nothing but kind words for Jub Jub after he bumped into him recently.

The actor posted a picture with the singer and said that we could all learn from him.

"It was great seeing, Molemo and listening to him after all these years. Experience is the best teacher, you get the test first and then the lesson after. Sometimes it takes losing everything to finally grow and find yourself. Hard lessons to learn. We could all take a chapter not just a leaf off his experience."

The rapper was released on parole on January after he and his friend, Themba Tshabalala, killed four children while drag racing near a school in 2010.

He has since released new music and through a song has apologised for his actions.

