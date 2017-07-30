Pearl Thusi shares her thoughts on racism in the States

TshisaLIVE

Pearl Thusi opens up about living in the States.
Pearl Thusi has relieved some of her experiences in the States, sharing that although she didn't personally experience racism in the creative industry, she was constantly scared.

During an interview on Touch HD's The Expensive Breakfast the actress spoke about how she had only experienced minimal racism.

"Racism in New York is difficult to experience especially in the creative industry. In the corporate space, I think maybe that is where it may be experienced. I was in Atlanta and I had a great time, I went to several cities and I can’t say that I experienced racism at that level (of what was shown on TV and in the media). I have seen just as much as you have," she said.

Pearl also shared how she was "scared and stressed"  to be a "person of colour" in the States at a time when Americans were going through the worst kind of racism.

"It’s a mess what is happening in the States. With everything that was going on, I can't say I wasn't scared to be pulled over by cops in America because of my skin colour. If a policeman rode past and it wasn’t a black policeman, I was stressed, I won’t lie. I would check myself and make sure that everything was in order. I was just projecting what was happening around me," she explained.

The actress said because of the restrictions of her visa, she was advised not to participate in the marches against Donald Trump. She added that being there during "such a historic time for the country" was quite interesting.

