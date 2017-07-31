'Expect the best Penny Penny,' says the reality star on show's return

Papa Penny Penny as he is affectionately known has revealed to TshisaLIVE that fans can expect an explosive second season of his reality show, Papa Penny Ahee when it returns to TV screens in October.

Penny Penny, who won the hearts of thousands of fans when he let Mzansi into his family life and home for the first time last December, said he was ecstatic about its return.

"I feel great, life is about rejection but if an opportunity comes your way you need to grab it with both hands and bear in mind that it's God who is at work," he said.

The colourful and larger-than-life personality said fans were in for a real treat when the show returned and they could expect the best of him.

Penny Penny said he respected every person who watched his show and acknowledged that without his fans he was nothing.

The reality star also assured fans that everything on the show was real. "I am not faking anything. I love and respect everyone who watch my show, without them I'm nothing. I take selfies with everyone and never refuse," he said.

In the mean time fans can also look forward to Papa Penny Penny's Gold music video which will drop on August 15.

Mzansi Magic's Ryan van Heerden confirmed the show would be returning in October but said dates had not yet been finalised.