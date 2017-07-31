IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits'
Musician Kelly Khumalo was the talk of Twitter on Sunday night after her armpits nearly shut down the internet during her appearance as a guest judge on Idols SA.
Kelly was the latest celeb to feature on the popular music reality competition and had fans talking with her guest feature and "unbleached armpits".
#IdolsSA When your armpits need to be bleached. pic.twitter.com/obggvQgYxw— Masego Khumalo (@msgsillie) July 30, 2017
#IdolsSA and then Kelly Khumalo had to ruin my night with the armpits pic.twitter.com/ry2ErhNChE— 🗨 (@RegalGlobal) July 30, 2017
#IdolsSA the armpits guys 🙆🙆🙆 celebrities mhmm pic.twitter.com/PYcpI3RqxH— Mrz chah Gondwe (@shortywamuna) July 30, 2017
#IdolsSA Kelly bleached her face and forgot her armpits. pic.twitter.com/R8cINMA6R3— lungile (@lung_STAR_) July 30, 2017
Isn't Kelly friends with kanyi? She could hook her up with the number to her bleaching place for Kelly's armpits #IdolsSA— theebeautyforte (@theebeautyforte) July 30, 2017
Twitter also couldn't help but chuckle when Kelly fell off her chair while attempting to give a high-five after one of the auditions.
Kelly Khumalo falling off the chair 😂🤣 #IdolsSA— Karabo Mokgoko (@Karabo_Mokgoko) July 30, 2017
Kelly is disappearing on that panel....maybe she should take another tumble from her chair so that we can "see" her again #IdolsSA pic.twitter.com/kFuhUgCjnT— Morne A Adams (@morne_adams1) July 30, 2017
#IdolsSA so who do y'all think tipped Kelly Khumalo over her chair 🤣? pic.twitter.com/zRKWq86r4D— Sphiwe Masondo (@Masondo_LTD) July 30, 2017
Randall had shares in that fall....he is not phased at all. pic.twitter.com/IwjlBnNOJa— LONE VALOUR (@BlacFeegar) July 30, 2017
But Kelly's fans were also just as happy to see her on TV screens again, and begged the show's bosses to make her a permanent judge.
I've said it before and I will say it again— Rapelang (@RobPhatt) July 30, 2017
I want @KellyKhumaloZA to be the #IdolsSA judge until Jesus comes please ... Please Please
@KellyKhumaloZA is one of those artists that would be a great #IdolsSA judge, a #TheVoiceSA coach and XFactor mentor! She is seriously great— L U C A R E Z (@Lucarez_Eltea) July 30, 2017
#IdolsSA please allow us to keep seeing @KellyKhumaloZA on the live shows. We need her to be a permanent judge 🙏🏽— Romilly 👑 (@Romilly_) July 30, 2017
Kelly can sing the news bulletin and I'll be fine #IdolsSA— Rami Chuene 1st Lady (@ramichuene) July 30, 2017
