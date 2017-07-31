TshisaLIVE

IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits'

31 July 2017 - 10:10 By Kelly Khumalo
Kelly Khumalo had fans talking with her appearance on Idols SA on Sunday evening.
Image: Via Kelly Khumalo's Instagram

Musician Kelly Khumalo was the talk of Twitter on Sunday night after her armpits nearly shut down the internet during her appearance as a guest judge on Idols SA.

Kelly was the latest celeb to feature on the popular music reality competition and had fans talking with her guest feature and "unbleached armpits".

Twitter also couldn't help but chuckle when Kelly fell off her chair while attempting to give a high-five after one of the auditions.

But Kelly's fans were also just as happy to see her on TV screens again, and begged the show's bosses to make her a permanent judge.

