'It was all for a music video' - Bontle admits 'the marriage' was a con

Nearly two weeks after almost shutting down the internet with posts suggesting they were engaged, rapper Priddy Ugly and TV personality Bontle Modiselle have confessed to faking their engagement and subsequent wedding all for a music video.

The couple had posted several pictures over the last week and a half of their engagement, traditional wedding and white wedding, sparking a frenzy among fans. They also spoke openly about their "engagement" and "wedding" in an interview with website Zkhiphani, saying that they had turned down several offers for a reality show on their romance.

Speaking to TshisaLIVE on Monday, Bontle admitted that the pair had only posted the snaps to promote a new music video for the song I Do by musician LaSauce. LaSauce shares a record label with Priddy Ugly.

"It was all for the music video. We had been posting all these teasers and, when people were talking about our engagement and weddings, I guess we just went with it," Bontle said.

She said that the couple were still in a relationship but had no plans to get engaged any time soon.

"We are still in a relationship but we are not married or engaged. We are, yah, just dating at the moment and are not planning anything for now," she said.

The pair have known each other for over a decade and started dating in 2009. Bontle and Priddy had at first been shy to talk about their relationship until recently when they started posting pictures of each other more on social media in the run up to the video's release.

The music video, which debuted on Friday, opens with the pair acting out a white wedding before flashing back to several key moments in their characters' relationship. A number of scenes, including one of Priddy proposing in a restaurant and the pair walking among friends during a traditional wedding were also posted as still images by the couple ahead of the video's release.

Attempts to contact Priddy Ugly and Ambitiouz Entertainment for comment were unsuccessful.