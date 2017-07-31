Thando Thabethe can't wait to launch 'dream' talk show
Thando Thabethe is set to add to her glitzy career with a new talk show, "which will be released in the next few weeks".
Speaking to TshisaLIVE, Thando confirmed that she is currently filming for the project but was tight-lipped on the details, including what it will be called.
She said that she was approached a few weeks ago by a channel and asked if she would be interested in the idea. She jumped at the chance.
"I have always dreamt about doing a show like this and it was a life goal of mine. They came to me with a plan and I was excited by it," she said.
Thando said that fans can look forward to "a different kind" of production.
"I think fans will be pleasantly surprised by it. I want to make a difference and this is a great platform to do so," Thando said.
Thando will follow in the footsteps of Kelly Khumalo and Sfiso Ncwane's widow Ayanda, who have both recently secured talk shows.
free to read for a
limited period! SIGN UP