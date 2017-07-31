TshisaLIVE

Trevor Noah: I am living my dream

31 July 2017 - 07:18 By TshisaLIVE
Trevor Noah is living his dream
Image: Via Trevor Noah Instagram

Trevor Noah usually cracks a joke when he hangs out with Hollywood A-listers. He downplays his stardom and the fact that he is hanging out with such famous faces. But this weekend was different. He was on the same stage as them, receiving an award.

"I cannot lie I am living my dream. I never dreamed I would ever meet some of the people who shaped how I saw funny in the world. I also never dreamed I would be on the same stage as them receiving an award! Thank you Jim Carrey for being as amazing in person as you've always been on screen. And thank you my friend @wkamaubell for being in this picture and also in my life," said Trevor.

He wrote this next to a picture of himself and Jim Carrey. Trevor walked away with the Comedy Person of the Year at the Just for Laughs awards in Montreal.

Ne. If ever you needed a push to keep going then take a look at this snap.

