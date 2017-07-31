WATCH: Cassper's new #DestinyVideo leaves fans gobsmacked
Twitter has been bombarded with messages after the release of Cassper's latest music video for his single Destiny.
Within minutes after Cassper announced the video had been released the hashtag #DestinyVideo shot up to number three on the trends list.
The hit track, which forms part of the track list on Cassper's latest album Thuto, features songstress Goapele.
The video is futuristic with a sad and deep tone to it. Coupled with the track's strong and powerful lyrics, this one is definitely a winner among fans.
"I don't wanna die for love like Reeva Steenkamp," rapped Cassper on one of the lines.
Goapel's powerful sampling of Malaika's hit track Destiny is also a highlight on the track.
Shortly after Cassper released the video it had over 8 000 views on YouTube.
Fans have inundated Twitter with a string of messages applauding the video and labelled it the "best" that 2017 has seen.
#DestinyVideo coming done on us this sping like this pic.twitter.com/KR1BQuBjVN— cuty-dee (@waltie3326) July 31, 2017
This is how it feels to be a @CassperNyovest fan #DestinyVideo pic.twitter.com/LHpWQQUxno— Fan We Abuti Fill Up (@Mmangwato) July 31, 2017
Me watching #DestinyVideo ❤️ @CassperNyovest pic.twitter.com/OZga1Yhpt3— Mpumi Ngcamu (@exotic1bliss) July 31, 2017
Young black & gifted,CassperNyovest's #Destinyvideo is something else.— malakia maluleke (@malakiakedibone) July 31, 2017
Me after watching #DestinyVideo. Big ups to @CassperNyovest 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽 pic.twitter.com/nFZ0E09naF— Zethu (@lerato_mz) July 31, 2017
I now certify #DestinyVideo best music video of the year. @CassperNyovest & @Goapele doing the most. pic.twitter.com/FRAKiIrAMO— Faizal Karabo (@Faizal_Karabo) July 31, 2017
