WATCH: Cassper's new #DestinyVideo leaves fans gobsmacked

31 July 2017 - 12:52 By TshisaLIVE
Cassper Nyovest and Goapele.
Image: Via Cassper Nyovest Instagram

Twitter has been bombarded with messages after the release of Cassper's latest music video for his single Destiny. 

Within minutes after Cassper announced the video had been released the hashtag #DestinyVideo shot up to number three on the trends list. 

The hit track, which forms part of the track list on Cassper's latest album Thuto, features songstress Goapele. 

The video is futuristic with a sad and deep tone to it. Coupled with the track's strong and powerful lyrics, this one is definitely a winner among fans. 

"I don't wanna die for love like Reeva Steenkamp," rapped Cassper on one of the lines. 

Goapel's powerful sampling of Malaika's hit track Destiny  is also a highlight on the track.

Shortly after Cassper released the video it had over 8 000 views on YouTube. 

Fans have inundated Twitter with a string of messages applauding the video and labelled it the "best" that 2017 has seen. 

