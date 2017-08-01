'Africans imitate other people's cultures at their own expense,' says Hugh Masekela

Legendary musician Hugh Masekela has revealed that his 'obsession' with heritage has motivated his strong views against weaves and the increasing use of English as opposed to native languages.

During an interview with TshisaLIVE, Bra Hugh said he was pushed by the desire to have Africans, especially the youth, see the value of knowing and owning their identities. He added that it was absurd that Africans were willing to embrace all other cultures except their own.

"Africans, we are the only society in the world that imitate other cultures at the expense of our own. If we don't stop, we are going to disappear, we are going to be extinct. In fact there are children and adults today that are unable to construct a mere sentence in their mother tongue. It is very important to revive the knowledge of all those things," he said.

Hugh explained that he is completely heritage captured and was always keen to be part of initiatives that help impart the African history of Africa. He added that the world needs to know who we really are.

The iconic musician said that it was actually embarrassing for him to know that Africa, which is so rich in history, is losing it's identity.

"Our history and heritage is the richest in the world and humanity and civilization started with us, so it's so embarrassing for me to find us where we are today. So I am now obsessed with imparting it, it's my duty" he said.

Hugh's 'hatred' for fake hair has been well documented in the media and he has stuck to his guns where the matter is concerned. He has also used every opportunity to express his disappointment at young people who are unable to speak their native languages.