Age has nothing on Thembi Seete

01 August 2017 - 12:11 By TshisaLIVE
40? Nah, this can't be real life
Image: Via Thembi Seete Instagram

We've asked this before but every now and then Thembi Seete posts another fresh-faced picture while we're outchea battling all kinds of winter dryness. And then we applaud her and are in awe all over again.

At 40-years-old, Thembi has said that life has taught her to "invest in herself" and take the time to make sure that her body and mind is looked after.

She's shy about the compliments though and laughs off comments about her age. But when she's posting flawless pictures ain't no way she can brush off the love.

Here's five pictures of Thembi slaying!

#Spaceswelove #Placeswelove ✨✨

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

🎹🎹🎹 The Man in me .. Photo cred my Shomi @cedrictn #TheNcizasAnniversary 💕🙏🏾 #spaceswelove

A post shared by Thembi Seete (@thembiseete_) on

