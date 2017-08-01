Black Coffee's fans rally to his defence over 'black author' criticism
DJ Black Coffee's legions of fans have come out strongly to defend him against criticism over his request for award-winning author Paulo Coelho to write his biography.
It all started shortly after news hit social media streets that Black Coffee had approached the Brazilian author on Twitter on Monday night.
Of course, Black Coffee quickly made it onto the Twitter trends list as a handful of users took aim at him for not wanting a "black author" to write his book.
Y'all were praising Black Coffee for "putting Africa on" coz he took his friends to a party but now you don't care who writes his story. pic.twitter.com/QOaVk39JUQ— Sadie Torquato (@SadieWiggles) August 1, 2017
Black Coffee has clearly become too big to give this gig to a South African.— Liphoko TP (@Ya_Thulo) August 1, 2017
I think Black Coffee should team up with a black writer to author his life story than an already established white man. Just a thought.— Sakhi Dlala (@Mfondiny) August 1, 2017
The amount of African artists Black Coffee has put on and now he's not representing us by choosing Paulo as his biography author?! Uhm, ok. pic.twitter.com/gJblo5LWcY— Mercia (@MissMercy_) August 1, 2017
There's a lot wrong. We as black people must stop running to white people for validation. Tota how is mothaka ole gonna get his struggles?— MphoengBW (@RedDevilPJ) August 1, 2017
Aren't there many other capable writers to write Black Coffee's book? Not that I doubt Paulo. https://t.co/WCJdgJlDZe— Akanyang Merementsi (@AkanyangM) August 1, 2017
Black Coffee's fans were ready, armed and wasted no time in telling so-called haters that it was up to him to choose whoever he wanted to write his book.
Fans also argued that it was not only up to Black Coffee to "constantly save Africa".
Why must black coffee choose an author that YOU approve of. It's his life story. He can choose who the fuck he wants.— K H A Y A (@iKingVele_Le) August 1, 2017
So Black Coffee is not allowed to partake in How Rt's Challenge or the problem is just he chose a white author? pic.twitter.com/gQO0SPlhAy— KARABO_THE_GREAT (@sekwakwariri) August 1, 2017
Apple Iphones, Mac lipsticks and Gucci bags but black coffee can't use a Brazilian author for his book? https://t.co/TVoU6ktcWL— THE WAASI (@Chippo_K) August 1, 2017
Fam if I could afford for a brilliant novelist like Paulo Coelho to write my bio I'd be in there like Black Coffee in 0.01 seconds. pic.twitter.com/fPRf6r2hcJ— Given (@Skhosana_G) August 1, 2017
U drive Germany cars,eat Italian food drink Russian vodka but have an issue when black coffee asks a Brazilian author 2 tell HIS story pic.twitter.com/A63v9dS7hk— CHIEF WHIP (@popped_sugar) August 1, 2017
SA'n are bitter shame always wanna find a small thing to suit them.leave Black Coffee alone.He can choose whoever he wants to write his book— khomotso M (@maja_51189) August 1, 2017
People who wanna dictate what Black Coffee should be doing where y'all in the studio with him to a the right to tell him what to do?— ukhanki (@TboozeSA) August 1, 2017
Black Coffee tweeted that he was ready to share his life story and asked how many retweets he would need for Paulo to write his book.
"My entire life has been like something from a book. I'm ready to tell that story. How many retweets Paulo Coelho, sir, to write my story?" he asked.
Paulo replied to Black Coffee saying he was currently busy with a book but they could chat about the idea.
"I am currently working on a book to be published by the end [of] 2018 but I will follow you and we can chat about it," Paulo said in a tweet.
