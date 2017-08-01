TshisaLIVE

Black Coffee's fans rally to his defence over 'black author' criticism

01 August 2017 - 11:54 By TshisaLIVE
Black Coffee's fans believe that the author of his book is his choice.
DJ Black Coffee's legions of fans have come out strongly to defend him against criticism over his request for award-winning author Paulo Coelho to write his biography. 

It all started shortly after news hit social media streets that Black Coffee had approached the Brazilian author on Twitter on Monday night. 

Of course, Black Coffee quickly made it onto the Twitter trends list as a handful of users took aim at him for not wanting a "black author" to write his book. 

Black Coffee's fans were ready, armed and wasted no time in telling so-called haters that it was up to him to choose whoever he wanted to write his book. 

Fans also argued that it was not only up to Black Coffee to "constantly save Africa". 

Black Coffee tweeted that he was ready to share his life story and asked how many retweets he would need for Paulo to write his book. 

"My entire life has been like something from a book. I'm ready to tell that story. How many retweets Paulo Coelho, sir, to write my story?" he asked.

Paulo replied to Black Coffee saying he was currently busy with a book but they could chat about the idea. 

"I am currently working on a book to be published by the end [of] 2018 but I will follow you and we can chat about it," Paulo said in a tweet.

