TshisaLIVE

'Brickz is the breadwinner at home,' says friend Innocent Masuku

01 August 2017 - 16:20 By Chrizelda Kekana
Brickz remains in police custody until his sentencing in six weeks.
Brickz remains in police custody until his sentencing in six weeks.
Image: Supplied

Veteran actor Innocent Masuku known for his Yizo Yizo character Bob rallied in support of  kwaito musician and convicted rapist Brickz, who is also his long time friend at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Brickz appeared briefly where he was denied bail and remained in police custody until his sentencing in six weeks.

Innocent told TshisaLIVE that he attended the case hoping that his friend would be granted bail. He also claimed that musician was the main breadwinner at his home and  had more than his own family under his care.

"I am just here as a friend, to support Brickz and his family. I have known Brickz for a long time and I know he's a family guy and I am just sad that he can't be there for them. What's happening is sad, and of course the law should take its course. This guy has always been family orientated. As the breadwinner he was taking care of more than three families at some point. That is why this situation is unfortunate and sad," he said.

Brickz's brother also echoed Innocent's sentiments and expressed his "disappointment in the system". 

"Brickz is a human being and these people don't want to think about that aspect, instead they treat him like a celebrity only forgetting about his family. We are sad, there's never gonna be a day when it gets better. Despite the humiliation and defamation of character Sipho is going through, we are hurt as his family because we know him personally. Sipho is a kind person," he said.

Brickz's lawyer Piet du Plessis, told TshisaLIVE that they would prepare for the sentencing and appeal. Piet said that the "battle" had only just begun.

"Firstly the matter has to proceed on sentence, once that is done we will do a application for leave to appeal. Whether that is granted or not, we will renew our application for bail pending appeal or pending  petition. We will also consider appealing the order of today," he said.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative by the court on July 7. 

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. Tributes pour in for late Is'thunzi actor Thando Mhlontlo TshisaLIVE
  2. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE
  3. 'He's an attention seeker!' - K.O on DJ Citi Lyts 'beef' TshisaLIVE
  4. 'I choose not to feel guilty, because I know I'm innocent'- Brickz denied bail TshisaLIVE
  5. Age has nothing on Thembi Seete TshisaLIVE
X