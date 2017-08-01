'Brickz is the breadwinner at home,' says friend Innocent Masuku

Veteran actor Innocent Masuku known for his Yizo Yizo character Bob rallied in support of kwaito musician and convicted rapist Brickz, who is also his long time friend at the Roodepoort Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

Brickz appeared briefly where he was denied bail and remained in police custody until his sentencing in six weeks.

Innocent told TshisaLIVE that he attended the case hoping that his friend would be granted bail. He also claimed that musician was the main breadwinner at his home and had more than his own family under his care.

"I am just here as a friend, to support Brickz and his family. I have known Brickz for a long time and I know he's a family guy and I am just sad that he can't be there for them. What's happening is sad, and of course the law should take its course. This guy has always been family orientated. As the breadwinner he was taking care of more than three families at some point. That is why this situation is unfortunate and sad," he said.

Brickz's brother also echoed Innocent's sentiments and expressed his "disappointment in the system".

"Brickz is a human being and these people don't want to think about that aspect, instead they treat him like a celebrity only forgetting about his family. We are sad, there's never gonna be a day when it gets better. Despite the humiliation and defamation of character Sipho is going through, we are hurt as his family because we know him personally. Sipho is a kind person," he said.

Brickz's lawyer Piet du Plessis, told TshisaLIVE that they would prepare for the sentencing and appeal. Piet said that the "battle" had only just begun.

"Firstly the matter has to proceed on sentence, once that is done we will do a application for leave to appeal. Whether that is granted or not, we will renew our application for bail pending appeal or pending petition. We will also consider appealing the order of today," he said.

Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative by the court on July 7.