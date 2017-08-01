TshisaLIVE

'I choose not to feel guilty, because I know I'm innocent'- Brickz denied bail

01 August 2017 - 12:59 By TshisaLIVE
Brickz in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.
Brickz in the Roodepoort Magistrates Court.
Image: TshisaLIVE

Kwaito musician Sipho Charles Ndlovu, popularly known as Brickz,  has been denied bail and will remain in police custody until sentencing proceedings in his rape case.

His sentencing will take place in the next six weeks after his newly-appointed lawyer asked for time to review case records. 

Brickz was found guilty of raping a 17-year-old relative in 2013 on July 7.  He has been out on bail during his trial but has been in police custody after being found guilty.

The disgraced musician took to the stand to argue why he believed he should be granted bail. 

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. Age has nothing on Thembi Seete TshisaLIVE
  2. Black Coffee's fans rally to his defence over 'black author' criticism TshisaLIVE
  3. Redi gets candid on her move to New York: I have no fear TshisaLIVE
  4. IN MEMES: 'Man killer' Rami Chuene has The Queen fans shook TshisaLIVE
  5. Paulo Coelho to work on Black Coffee biography? TshisaLIVE
  6. 'Parents also have a responsibility' -Mfundi Vundla on saucy sex scenes TshisaLIVE
X