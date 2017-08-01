IN MEMES: 'Man killer' Rami Chuene has The Queen fans shook

Like an explosive action scene from your favourite movie, actress Rami Chuene burst onto screens on Monday with her new role on The Queen, and fans were never ready.

The former Scandal! and Muvhango actress lit up screens as the no-nonsense character Gracious, and it didn't take long for fans to hail her character as the next "Van Damme".

In true Mzansi style, they made their shock and fear towards her known through hilarious memes and jokes.