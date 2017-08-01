TshisaLIVE

Itumeleng Khune catches a flight to be at Sbahle's Umemulo dinner party

01 August 2017 - 17:00 By TshisaLIVE
Sbahle Mpisane and Itumeleng Khune.
Not even one of the biggest soccer matches this past Saturday could stop Itumeleng Khune from attending ex-girlfriend, Sbahle Mpisane's star-studded Umemulo dinner party on the same night. 

Sbahle celebrated her Umemulo (a traditional coming of age ceremony) with a grand dinner that was attended by some of Mzansi's famous faces including Khanyi Mbau, Norma Gigaba and First Lady Thobeka Zuma. 

Among the famous faces was Itumeleng who played a soccer match for Kaizer Chiefs in Nasrec, Johannesburg just hours before. 

Within hours after Sbahle shared a picture of them together on social media it got more than 7,000 likes.  Fans were surprised to see Sbahle and Itu together more than a year after they announced their split from each other. 

Guess exes can be friends right? 

We also toasted to a well played match on Saturday! #AmaKhosi

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

Here's a glimpse at who else attended the grand dinner party: 

My umemulo Grand After Party Dinner ✨

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

@mbaureloaded was our beautiful MC, she owned the stage as always 💕

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

My mothers 💕

A post shared by FitnessBunnie (@sbahle_mpisane) on

