Itumeleng Khune catches a flight to be at Sbahle's Umemulo dinner party

Not even one of the biggest soccer matches this past Saturday could stop Itumeleng Khune from attending ex-girlfriend, Sbahle Mpisane's star-studded Umemulo dinner party on the same night.

Sbahle celebrated her Umemulo (a traditional coming of age ceremony) with a grand dinner that was attended by some of Mzansi's famous faces including Khanyi Mbau, Norma Gigaba and First Lady Thobeka Zuma.

Among the famous faces was Itumeleng who played a soccer match for Kaizer Chiefs in Nasrec, Johannesburg just hours before.

Within hours after Sbahle shared a picture of them together on social media it got more than 7,000 likes. Fans were surprised to see Sbahle and Itu together more than a year after they announced their split from each other.

Guess exes can be friends right?