TshisaLIVE

Kwaito star Tsekeleke has died

01 August 2017 - 22:00 By TshisaLIVE
It has been confirmed Tsekeleke has died
It has been confirmed Tsekeleke has died
Image: Via Sunday World

It has been confirmed to TshisaLIVE that kwaito star Mixon 'Tsekeleke' Tholo has died. Details around his death are unknown at this stage but his close friend and colleague DJ Vetkuk confirmed he died this evening.

“I can confirm that Tsekeleke died at around 7pm this evening. I have just been notified of this by his family,” Vetkoek said.

In an interview with SowetanLIVE in October last year the musician said he had chosen "death over having my leg amputated."  He was gravely ill after being diagnosed with diabetes and was told his leg may need to be amputated.

He then turned to controversial Pastor Mboro for "divine intervention."

Mboro placed the musician on a two-month "rehabilitation programme" which included special prayer sessions.  The musician shot to stardom after the release of his Fatty Boom Boom song. The catchy tune became a hit in township South Africa, not only because of Tsekeleke's size, but also because of the catchy lyrics. 

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. WATCH: Actor Kagiso Modupe remembers being a street vendor TshisaLIVE
  2. Itumeleng Khune catches a flight to be at Sbahle's Umemulo dinner party TshisaLIVE
  3. 'Brickz is the breadwinner at home,' says friend Innocent Masuku TshisaLIVE
  4. Tributes pour in for late Is'thunzi actor Thando Mhlontlo TshisaLIVE
  5. Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him TshisaLIVE
X