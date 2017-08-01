Never mind Lloyd's hair, check out his muscles
While Twitter is still catching feelings over Lloyd's hair, the musician is carrying on with life... you know, expanding his career and muscles.
Sometimes you got to take all that you've learned and teach someone else. The wisdom you've acquired to gain results is useless if it's NOT deposited or transfered to someone else. We're hear to help each other #LEARN and #GROW... Today I did just that. I got @princeton909 on a #dietplan and worked out a #training session that works for his lifestyle... Watch this brother transform. . . . . . #stayfocus #staymotivated #staypositive #nevergiveup #workhard #trainsmart #believethatyoucan #setgoals #bodytransformation #youcandoit #healthyliving @usnsa #teamusn #bodybuilding #beastmode #mindpower #positivethinking #diet #keepgoing #workout #chiefs #khosiforlife #killingit
Lloyd has been on a fitness journey for a long time and often posts about his workouts and strict diet.
THURSDAY WORKOUT...💪 #Tricepts & #chest Sometimes it's tough to decide which two muscle groups to train! I recommend when you train chest, to work the triceps as well. Your secondary muscle group that you use when training chest is triceps. Therefore incorporating the two is a great way to maximise on your training. Have a plan , stay #focused and be #consistent ! Hope this helps you... . . . . @usnsa #teamusn #usn #ambassador #beastmode #trainsmart #healthyliving #bodyshape #resultsdriven #nevergiveup #motivated #inspired #bodybuilding #athlete #artist #musician #believer
But it's obviously worth it.
I see guys at the gym using #bigweights when training just to prove a point at how fit or #strong they are! Don't fall for that, focus on good #form & #technique ! It's #quality and not #quantity that matters. @usnsa #ambassador #teamusn #itsallaboutresults #trainsmart #healthyliving #motivation #inspiration
