Never mind Lloyd's hair, check out his muscles

Sometimes you got to take all that you've learned and teach someone else. The wisdom you've acquired to gain results is useless if it's NOT deposited or transfered to someone else. We're hear to help each other #LEARN and #GROW... Today I did just that. I got @princeton909 on a #dietplan and worked out a #training session that works for his lifestyle... Watch this brother transform. . . . . . #stayfocus #staymotivated #staypositive #nevergiveup #workhard #trainsmart #believethatyoucan #setgoals #bodytransformation #youcandoit #healthyliving @usnsa #teamusn #bodybuilding #beastmode #mindpower #positivethinking #diet #keepgoing #workout #chiefs #khosiforlife #killingit

