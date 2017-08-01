TshisaLIVE

Never mind Lloyd's hair, check out his muscles

01 August 2017 - 07:13 By TshisaLIVE
Lloyd is upping his fitness life
Lloyd is upping his fitness life
Image: Via Lloyd Cele Instagram

While Twitter is still catching feelings over Lloyd's hair, the musician is carrying on with life... you know, expanding his career and muscles.

Lloyd has been on a fitness journey for a long time and often posts about his workouts and strict diet.

But it's obviously worth it.

#nevergiveup @usnsa #teamusn

A post shared by L L O Y D C E L E (@lloydcele) on

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. Lloyd Cele's newborn doing well after health scare TshisaLIVE
  2. Get ready - Lloyd Cele's hair is gonna get lighter TshisaLIVE
  3. Lloyd Cele: My 'gold' hair was to inspire people to be brave TshisaLIVE
X