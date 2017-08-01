Paulo Coelho to work on Black Coffee biography?

DJ Black Coffee has reached out to award-winning author Paulo Coelho to possibly write his biography, with The Alchemist writer promising to get in touch with the SA DJ to discuss the idea.

Black Coffee revealed that he was "ready" to tell his life story and approached Paulo on Monday evening, asking him how many tweets it would take for the Brazilian author to write his book.

"My entire life has been like something from a book. I'm ready to tell that story. How many retweets Paulo Coelho, sir, to write my story?" he asked.

Black Coffee's request was shared over 2, 000 times in a matter of hours, as fans went crazy for the idea and encouraged Paulo to take up the opportunity.

Eventually Paulo responded by saying he was currently busy but wanted Black Coffee to get in touch to discuss the idea.

"I am currently working on a book to be published by the end [of] 2018 but I will follow you and we can chat about it," Paulo said in a tweet.

If the partnership goes ahead, it will see Black Coffee follow in the footsteps of local stars Trevor Noah, Bonang Matheba and Somizi Mhlongo who have all released books about their lives in recent months.

We've got our fingers crossed that Paulo agrees!