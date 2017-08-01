Rest in Peace Fatty Boom Boom - tributes pour in for Tsekeleke

TshisaLIVE

01 August 2017
Tsekeleke was rushed to ICU on Monday
South Africans have been inundating social media with messages of condolences and memories of kwaito star Mixon Tholo, popularly known as Tsekeleke.

Tsekeleke spent the past two months in hospital after having various amputation procedures on his right leg. He was diagnosed with diabetes and last year said he would "rather die" than have his leg amputated.

His close friend and mentor Max 'Chief' Mjamba, who was at Tsekeleke's bedside as he took his last breath, told TshisaLIVE the musician had been in pain for months. Just hours after it was confirmed the Fatty Boom Boom singer had died, Chief told TshisaLIVE Tsekeleke had been rushed to ICU at a Vosloorus hospital on Monday after a 4th amputation procedure. He had been in and out of hospital since last year.

The musician became a household name after the release of his Fatty Boom Boom song and was later a fan favourite for his impressive dance moves and energy on stage.

 

