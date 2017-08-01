Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him

Now that Bonang's version of why she "cut" Somizi out of her life is out the bag, everyone has been eagerly waiting on Somgaga to speak out.

However, it's been 24 hours since TshisaLIVE first reported on the debacle and Somizi has been mum on the matter.

In fact, Somgaga has been living his best life, leaving fans wondering if he had any plans to address the matter.