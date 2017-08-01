TshisaLIVE

Somizi mum on why Bonang broke-up with him

01 August 2017 - 14:10 By TshisaLIVE
Somizi Mhlongo.
Somizi Mhlongo.
Image: Via Somizi Instagram

Now that Bonang's version of why she "cut" Somizi out of her life is out the bag, everyone has been eagerly waiting on Somgaga to speak out. 

However, it's been 24 hours since TshisaLIVE first reported on the debacle and Somizi has been mum on the matter. 

In fact, Somgaga has been living his best life, leaving fans wondering if he had any plans to address the matter. 

Daughter and daddy shoefie

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

Rocking local denim jacket @afrikanswiss

A post shared by Somizi (@somizi) on

On Monday an extract from Bonang's book in which she revisited being in an alleged abusive relationship and how it taught her a lot about trust became a major talking point on social media. 

In the chapter B also revealed the reason she cut Somizi out of her life was because he apparently became friends with her ex-boyfriend. 

"It took me a while to eventually leave that relationship, and years after I had, Somizi, who was my friend, suddenly became friends with my ex. The same one whose violence towards me he had witnessed. That's when I knew he had to go. I couldn't trust him anymore so I cut him out of my life," she revealed. 

Now we just wait for Somizi's side of the story! 

Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life

More than a year after Bonang Matheba and Somizi's flashy friendship came to an abrupt end, Bonang finally revealed what it was that led to her ...
TshisaLIVE
1 day ago

Most read

  1. Bonang explains why she cut Somizi out her life TshisaLIVE
  2. Dayam girl! Pulane shows us every inch of herself TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: Twitter drags Kelly K over 'unbleached armpits' TshisaLIVE
  4. Yoh! But Sbahle Mpisane's Umemulo was everything! TshisaLIVE
  5. Actresses Thishiwe and Mandisa will not give 'homophobic' people power over them TshisaLIVE

Latest Videos

Meet Frosty, Cape Town’s esports ‘main slayer’
Explosion injures police officers in Venezuela

Related articles

  1. Age has nothing on Thembi Seete TshisaLIVE
  2. Redi gets candid on her move to New York: I have no fear TshisaLIVE
  3. IN MEMES: 'Man killer' Rami Chuene has The Queen fans shook TshisaLIVE
  4. Paulo Coelho to work on Black Coffee biography? TshisaLIVE
  5. 'Parents also have a responsibility' -Mfundi Vundla on saucy sex scenes TshisaLIVE
X